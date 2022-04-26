Several law enforcement agencies will be collecting expired, unused and unwanted prescription or over-the-counter drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, National Take Back Day.
The Brentwood and Antioch police departments, in addition to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in Martinez, are all local take-back locations.
Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices will also be accepted only after the batteries have been removed.
According to Brentwood police, National Take Back Day aims to provide safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. Last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration said it collected and disposed of 744,082 pounds of prescription drugs.
The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
The Brentwood Police Department, 9100 Brentwood Blvd, will be hosting a drive-through event, while the Antioch Police Department (300 L St.) will be hosting its event in its front lobby. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office location is 1980 Muir Road in Martinez.
If possible, condense all pills into one bottle or one plastic bag. Liquids must be separated from pills and patches
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back event, go to https://bit.ly/3EIJQE5.
