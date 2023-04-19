The Brentwood Police Department is participating in National Take Back Day on April 22.
The annual National Take Back Day aims to provide safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications, said Brentwood police in a press release.
Brentwood police and the Drug Enforcement Agency will be collecting unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs at a free drive-through in front of the police department at 9100 Brentwood Blvd. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Syringes will not be accepted.
