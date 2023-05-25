BRENTWOOD – A single golden eagle nest has laid an egg on top of the Sand Creek Road extension project. As a result, nobody’s moving any dirt until at least late summer.
Golden eagles are a protected species under state and federal wildlife laws, but they also are steadily losing their foraging habitat and territories as a result of encroaching development, according to Heather Beeler of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“Our goal is to work with applicants and project proponents to reduce impacts on eagles and their territories and habitat, while helping projects to move forward and meet the legal requirements under the Bald and Golden Eagle Act,” Beeler said recently.
Beeler said that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is working with California Department of Fish and Wildlife and with project proponents to balance wildlife protections and construction project progress, while meeting the appropriate requirements, policies and laws.
The Service’s policy is to wait until one month after the hatchlings take their first flight. Young golden eagles rely on the nest for a few months after hatching, so in this case, it could be around late July before a hatchling is self-sufficient.
There are also certain requirements regarding construction and minimizing impacts to active nests associated with the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservation Plan, which covers this construction project.
East Contra Costa County developed a Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) to protect listed and sensitive wildlife species, including golden eagles, while also allowing for streamlined permitting processes for covered development projects. Some habitat loss is covered by the HCP permit. However, projects must not result in the “take” of eagles or disturb or destroy nests. If an active nest is found before or during project construction, no covered activities can take place within half a mile of the nest until it is no longer active. The HCP also requires monitoring of both construction and the nest, according to Beeler.
Beeler added, “We are working with the City of Brentwood, Contra Costa County, and the developers to ensure that the eagles and their young are protected until the young are old enough to fly on their own.”
There are no live web cameras covering the nest.
