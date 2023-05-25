U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

BRENTWOOD – A single golden eagle nest has laid an egg on top of the Sand Creek Road extension project. As a result, nobody’s moving any dirt until at least late summer.

Golden eagles are a protected species under state and federal wildlife laws, but they also are steadily losing their foraging habitat and territories as a result of encroaching development, according to Heather Beeler of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Our goal is to work with applicants and project proponents to reduce impacts on eagles and their territories and habitat, while helping projects to move forward and meet the legal requirements under the Bald and Golden Eagle Act,” Beeler said recently.

