The Economic Development Departments of Brentwood, Antioch, Oakley and Pittsburg are collaborating on an economic development initiative to help residents “cut the commute.”
With reduced or eliminated commute times, residents can spend more quality time at home with family or supporting their local businesses, resulting in a bigger tax base and support for restaurants, retailers, personal services, and more.
Officials are asking residents to identify their commute destination and other information in a one-minute survey so they can then target businesses with many employees in the region to consider expanding in or relocating to East Contra Costa County.
“The continued collaboration between the four East Contra Costa County cities will lead to new employment opportunities closer to home, reduced commute times, and improved quality of life for over 300,000 residents,” said Tim Ogden, Brentwood City Manager.
The Economic Development Departments of East Contra Costa County know that many of the area’s residents commute daily to offices in and around the Bay Area.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are now considering new ways to address the needs of their employees, including deciding where employees report to work on a daily basis. The information collected during the survey period will provide valuable insight to the cities, and the overall initiative is intended to decrease commute times for East Contra Costa County residents by attracting larger employers of existing residents to expand in the region, officials said.
“The City of Antioch is very excited to collaborate with our East Contra Costa County cty partners,” said Cornelius Johnson, Antioch’s interim city manager. “The data obtained by the ‘Cut the Commute’ survey will eventually lead to marketing our region to specific industries, creating a better quality of life for residents and positioning our region as an employment center.”
Officials say creating and maintaining employment east of the hills will lead to a stronger, collective economy for the communities.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.