Effort to expand Los Vaqueros Reservoir

BRENTWOOD – Los Vaqueros Reservoir, the biggest watering hole in Contra Costa County, isn’t full despite the onslaught of rain storms that drenched the Bay Area this winter.
Despite a record snowpack in the Sierra, our local reservoir gets fed only a small trickle from Marsh Creek. Besides rainfall, the Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) relies on four Delta intake pumps near Tracy to fill the 160,000 acre-feet capacity of the reservoir, which covers 1,900 acres of land in the southeast corner of the county. The reservoir’s current level is at about 105,300 acre-feet. One acre foot is about 326,000 gallons.
“They’re pumping 24/7 and working hard” to fill the reservoir, according to Jennifer Allen, the CCWD director of public affairs.
Allen added Tuesday, “We are currently filling Los Vaqueros now through at least the end of April. Decisions on continued filling will depend on conditions in the Delta, Delta water quality and the cost of energy. The intakes and pipelines were sized to minimize impacts to the environment and fish. The District will find appropriate windows of opportunity to put more water into the reservoir.”
The goals of the expansion, according to the Joint Powers Authority, include:
A reliable water source for south of Delta wildlife refuges;
Reliable water supply for local water agencies;
High potential for regional water system integration;
Protection of delivered water quality;
Enhanced recreation facilities.
The 18,500 acres of Los Vaqueros’ watershed provides a number of recreational opportunities including fishing, boating (from the marina located at the Livermore entrance from Vasco Road), birding, education (through the Interpretive Center) and 50 miles of trails for hiking. Repairs to several trails are underway following winter rainfall damage and mudslides. The watershed is now holding April to August hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fishing opportunities at the reservoir include catfish, trout, striped bass, bluegill/sunfish, crappie and largemouth bass.
Private boats and dog and cat pets are not allowed at the reservoir.
But bigger plans are afoot for the reservoir’s future.
The eight partners in the Los Vaqueros Reservoir Joint Powers Authority (JPA) have given approval to expand the reservoir’s capacity to 275,000 acre-feet of water. The expansion will require raising the reservoir’s dam by 56 feet.
The JPA partners, besides CCWD, include: the Alameda County Water District, City of Brentwood (through CCWD), the East Bay Municipal Utility District, the Grassland Water District, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency, the San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority (which includes the Byron Bethany Irrigation District, the City of Tracy, the Del Puerto Water District, the Panoche Water District and Westlands Water District), the Santa Clara Valley Water District and the Zone 7 Water Agency.
The expansion project is expected to cost $980 million to complete, officials said. Federal funding provides $203 million, state funding supplies $477 million with local sources funding the final $300 million.
The next step in the process will be final funding approval from the California Water Commission, which is expected this summer. Allen said recently that the Joint Powers Authority expects to start construction by the end of this year with completion planned in 2030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.