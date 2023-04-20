Effort to expand Los Vaqueros Reservoir

BRENTWOOD – Los Vaqueros Reservoir, the biggest watering hole in Contra Costa County, isn’t full despite the onslaught of rain storms that drenched the Bay Area this winter.

Despite a record snowpack in the Sierra, our local reservoir gets fed only a small trickle from Marsh Creek. Besides rainfall, the Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) relies on four Delta intake pumps near Tracy to fill the 160,000 acre-feet capacity of the reservoir, which covers 1,900 acres of land in the southeast corner of the county. The reservoir’s current level is at about 105,300 acre-feet. One acre foot is about 326,000 gallons.

“They’re pumping 24/7 and working hard” to fill the reservoir, according to Jennifer Allen, the CCWD director of public affairs.

