Emergency readiness fair canceled, but organizers offer virtual tips

The emergency preparedness fair that was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 2350 Jeffery Way in Brentwood was canceled.
In an email to The Press, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the organizer of the event, Dave Hull, said the event was canceled because the persons running the event had some personal conflicts. “We just were not ready,’ he said.
“I am sorry that we could not pull together an in-person event this year. The recent events certainly bring the topic to mind ..., “ which he said included the wildfires in Maui, the tropical storm/hurricane in Southern California for the first time in 25 years, plus the magnitude 5.5 earthquake, as well as the fires in Washington state.
Hull added, “In place of an in-person event this year, the committee is working on a communication with links to resources, ideas, and information that you can use to make preparations for unplanned events.”
Vendors were scheduled to have displays and tables at the event so they could help give area residents tips about how to prepare for any kind of emergency (wildfire, earthquake, etc.) that would affect East County. Attendees would also learn what to do for the first 72 hours after a disaster under the assumption that first responders would not be able to help people in need for the first 72 hours, officials said. Examples included developing a family communication plan, food, first aid, cooking, and more.
Organizers sent a PDF of emergency preparedness as well as a presentation on YouTube.
