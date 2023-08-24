Emergency readiness fair canceled, but organizers offer virtual tips
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

The emergency preparedness fair that was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 2350 Jeffery Way in Brentwood was canceled.

In an email to The Press, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the organizer of the event, Dave Hull, said the event was canceled because the persons running the event had some personal conflicts. “We just were not ready,’ he said.

“I am sorry that we could not pull together an in-person event this year. The recent events certainly bring the topic to mind ..., “ which he said included the wildfires in Maui, the tropical storm/hurricane in Southern California for the first time in 25 years, plus the magnitude 5.5 earthquake, as well as the fires in Washington state.

