The City Council continued to struggle with its ethics policy Tuesday night.

The Oct. 11 meeting, like their previous meeting, included discussion on reworking the city’s ethics policy that turned into council discussing, in vague terms, an unspecified potential ethics violation by one of its members.

The initial discussion was a continuation of one brought to the Sept. 27 council meeting by Councilmember Jovita Mendoza in an effort to change the council’s ethics policy in a way that would reduce the likelihood of Brown Act violations when discussing potential ethics violations with another member of council. The Brown Act is a state law that requires the discussion of a local government’s business by a majority of its legislative body to occur at a duly noticed public meeting.

