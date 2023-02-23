The Vineyards at Marsh Creek Amphitheater, a project that has been in development for years, may soon face the music as Brentwood officials plan to vote on the project’s merits following the completion of an environmental impact report.
The project was discussed during the Feb. 21 meeting of the Brentwood Planning Commission, with the final agenda item for the evening being labeled as a “scoping meeting” for the amphitheater. This scoping included an overview of the project and an explanation of the upcoming environmental report.
The report would attempt to determine the potential negative side effects of the amphitheater, including pollutants such as greenhouse gasses as well as noise and traffic concerns, according to Nick Pappani, who presented the topic to the commission. Pappani is the vice president of Raney Planning and Management, a contractor hired by the city to create the environmental report.
“We’re not preparing an entirely new analysis,” Pappani pointed out. There was a previous environmental report done in 2004 when the proposal for a 1,000-seat amphitheater was first brought before the city. According to Pappani, the goal of the new report is to use that report as a baseline and then examine any changes to the area and to the scope of the project that could affect the findings of that report.
No action was required of the Planning Commission following Pappani’s presentation, but the commissioners encouraged residents to offer their opinions.
“Tonight’s meeting is just for the purpose of scoping the environmental document,” the assistant city attorney clarified before opening public comments. “We are hoping to hear input from the public on what environmental issues they believe should be included in the document,” adding that it will be considered and on the agenda for another meeting.
A common concern among residents was whether there would be ample parking at the 1,000-seat venue when only 250 parking spots were listed in the plans. Other concerns included trash left behind by attendees and how the noise from concerts would affect nearby neighborhoods
A remote speaker identified only as Kevin, a resident of the Vista Dorado subdivision and the president of its homeowner’s association, requested that the impact report also look into whether the amphitheater could face out toward Marsh Creek rather than into his neighborhood.
“It might be nice to go attend a concert,” he said. “But I don’t want to listen to every single one every single night.”
Once the environmental report is complete, the public can comment on the report for 45 days, according to Pappani. Then there will be a public hearing to determine the project’s future.
Other topics discussed at the Feb. 21 meeting included a design review on Inez Estates, a 4.08-acre project to be located on Lone Tree Way, and a recommendation that the City Council discuss municipal code regulations for accessory buildings on properties.
