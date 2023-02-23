City of Brentwood Logo

The Vineyards at Marsh Creek Amphitheater, a project that has been in development for years, may soon face the music as Brentwood officials plan to vote on the project’s merits following the completion of an environmental impact report.

The project was discussed during the Feb. 21 meeting of the Brentwood Planning Commission, with the final agenda item for the evening being labeled as a “scoping meeting” for the amphitheater. This scoping included an overview of the project and an explanation of the upcoming environmental report.

The report would attempt to determine the potential negative side effects of the amphitheater, including pollutants such as greenhouse gasses as well as noise and traffic concerns, according to Nick Pappani, who presented the topic to the commission. Pappani is the vice president of Raney Planning and Management, a contractor hired by the city to create the environmental report.

