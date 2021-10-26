CHP badge logo

At least one person has died in a reported in a head-on accident reported on Brentwood Boulevard  near Byron Highway, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. 

According to the ECCFPD, the roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time.

-Check back for updates.

