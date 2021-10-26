Sorry, an error occurred.
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Partly cloudy skies. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 26, 2021 @ 11:55 pm
One person died in a head-on collision on Brentwood Boulevard near Byron Highway at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.
The California Highway Patrol had not released further details on the incident as of 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.
-Check back for updates.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
thepress.net
Now, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
Subscribe for as little as $20 a year!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.