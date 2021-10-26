CHP badge logo

One person died in a head-on collision on Brentwood Boulevard near Byron Highway at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The California Highway Patrol had not released further details on the incident as of 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

-Check back for updates.

