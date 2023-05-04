Finley Road Ranch deal finalized

REGIONAL – The East Bay Regional Park District has finalized the purchase of the “spectacular” 768-acre Finley Road Ranch property located off Finley Road in Contra Costa County at the western edge of Morgan Territory Regional Preserve and the southern edge of Mount Diablo State Park.

The acquisition preserves forever one of the largest remaining pristine open spaces adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park.

The property was officially acquired on April 24. Park District board of directors voted to authorize purchase of the property on March 7.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription