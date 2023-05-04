Finley Road Ranch deal finalized

REGIONAL – The East Bay Regional Park District has finalized the purchase of the “spectacular” 768-acre Finley Road Ranch property located off Finley Road in Contra Costa County at the western edge of Morgan Territory Regional Preserve and the southern edge of Mount Diablo State Park.
The acquisition preserves forever one of the largest remaining pristine open spaces adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park.
The property was officially acquired on April 24. Park District board of directors voted to authorize purchase of the property on March 7.
The Finley Road Ranch property includes a flat, accessible area that provides the opportunity for a staging area at the entrance to Riggs Canyon, which would significantly improve public access to the property, Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, and adjacent Mount Diablo State Park.
Seth Adams, the land conservation director at Save Mount Diablo, on Tuesday called the Finley purchase “the missing piece for access to Mount Diablo we’ve been waiting on for decades.” He said the ranch was “spectacular…. and the most important land purchase since the acquisition of Roddy Ranch” outside Antioch. “It opens a huge area of canyon access that we didn’t have before.”
Adams earlier told The Press that the Finley Road Ranch land is a “keystone and a top priority for 20 years because it’s the missing piece, a limited opportunity to acquire land buffering the two parks with an ideal location for a new, low-elevation staging area. It’s the key to opening the canyon.”
Adams added, “It’s the most important land acquisition in the Mount Diablo area since 2013 when Save Mount Diablo signed its 1,080-acre Curry Canyon Ranch at the heart of Mount Diablo State Park and the East Bay Regional Park District optioned the 1,185-acre Roddy Ranch to create the new Deer Valley Regional Preserve.”
Park District Board Director John Mercurio called the acquisition “an important step toward a long-desired staging area at the end of Finley Road. Access to western Morgan Territory Regional Preserve and southern Mount Diablo State Park has been limited over the years and this property is an important step toward improving public access.”
“The Park District thanks our partners for their contributions toward the acquisition, including the California Coastal Conservancy and Save Mount Diablo,” said Park District General Manager Sabrina Landreth. “The acquisition supports the Park District’s mission of habitat preservation and providing public access for recreation, and furthers California’s 30x30 Initiative goal of conserving 30 percent of the state’s lands and coastal waters by 2030.”
The district originally approved spending $11.4 million to purchase the property last September. The property is located at the mouth of Riggs Canyon off Finley Road at the western edge of Morgan Territory Regional Preserve and the southern edge of Mount Diablo State Park.
“Acquisition of the Finley Road Ranch property will preserve forever one of the largest remaining pristine open spaces adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park,” said Park District Board President Dennis Waespi. “The California Coastal Conservancy grant provides vital funding toward the purchase of the property. Preserving the property is also a key step toward the state’s 30x30 initiative of conserving 30 percent of the state’s lands and coastal waters by 2030.”
