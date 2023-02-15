BRENTWOOD - The cause of an apartment fire at the Blossom Apartment Complex on the 2200 block of Amber Lane on Thursday, Feb. 9 is still being investigated.

Eight residents were displaced, but none were injured, fire officials said.

ConFire reports that the general area of the fire was in the kitchen near the stove, but they are unable to determine if it was an electrical fire.

