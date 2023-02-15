BRENTWOOD - The cause of an apartment fire at the Blossom Apartment Complex on the 2200 block of Amber Lane on Thursday, Feb. 9 is still being investigated.
Eight residents were displaced, but none were injured, fire officials said.
ConFire reports that the general area of the fire was in the kitchen near the stove, but they are unable to determine if it was an electrical fire.
According to ConFire, the fire was called in from the leasing office at 6:37 p.m., and another party reported the alarm just minutes after the initial call. Nearby residents first noticed smoke coming out of one of the new apartments, then an alert from the alarm company said water was flowing out as well.
When firefighters arrived, they reported light smoke but no signs of fire on the first two floors. However, heavy smoke was reported on the third floor where the fire was. Firefighters shut down the sprinklers and attacked the fire. At 7:03 p.m., nearly half an hour after the initial call, the fire was put out.
There were no residents inside the apartment at the time, but the water damage throughout the first two floors led to the eight residents getting displaced out of their homes. They requested assistance from the Red Cross.
