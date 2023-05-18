BRENTWOOD – The city of Brentwood is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and a special Fourth of July celebration is being planned.
While city staff is planning a full day of festivities such as the annual Fourth of July Parade, a carnival-style event called Carnique, and a concert in the park, the Downtown Brentwood Coalition (DBC) is organizing a drone sky show to Light Up the Night. The 12-minute animated sky show features 150 drones and will take place at about 9 p.m. after the festivities conclude. The show’s theme will be patriotic with a few surprises, organizers said.
The DBC began exploring the drone show idea in 2022 in response to resident feedback that their families typically left the Brentwood area to celebrate the holiday due to a lack of an official Brentwood fireworks show. The nonprofit saw an opportunity to bring something special to families to enable them to celebrate locally.
Drone shows, like fireworks shows, are expensive. The group began to ask local organizations to start raising money and was met with enthusiasm from the event’s presenting sponsor, Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning, as well as the Brentwood Senior Citizens Club and Zephyr Grill & Bar.
The DBC has partnered with local nonprofit the Mothers of Brentwood to create a fundraising campaign for Light up the Night. The two organizations are seeking support through donations from residents on the GoFundMe page that is dedicated to this effort that started on May 5 and runs through July 4. That fundraising page is at www.gofundme.com using the the keywords “Light up the Night.”
Sky Elements has been creating experiences for its audiences in cities across the U.S., according to its website. With current technology and experts, Sky Elements has created drone shows at Major League Baseball games, The Grammys, and hundreds of city celebrations.
“We are delighted to host this incredible drone show by Sky Elements for our 4th of July celebration,” said Amy Tilley, executive director for Downtown Brentwood Coalition. “This show will provide a new and immersive experience to our community, and we encourage our local families to join the City organized 4th of July festivities in downtown and stick around for Light Up the Night.”
The drones will be launched 400 feet into the air, and will be seen from a variety of locations, with downtown being the “maximum impact” viewing zone. Other prime areas are at the Liberty High School football field, and likely Heron Park, Tilley said.
For more information about Mothers of Brentwood and to find out about Membership and upcoming activities visit www.mothersofbrentwood.com.
For more information about the the Downtown Brentwood Coalition follow them @downtownbrentwood on social media or visit them at www.brentwooddowntown.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.