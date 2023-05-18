Sky Elements photo

BRENTWOOD – The city of Brentwood is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and a special Fourth of July celebration is being planned.

While city staff is planning a full day of festivities such as the annual Fourth of July Parade, a carnival-style event called Carnique, and a concert in the park, the Downtown Brentwood Coalition (DBC) is organizing a drone sky show to Light Up the Night. The 12-minute animated sky show features 150 drones and will take place at about 9 p.m. after the festivities conclude. The show’s theme will be patriotic with a few surprises, organizers said.

The DBC began exploring the drone show idea in 2022 in response to resident feedback that their families typically left the Brentwood area to celebrate the holiday due to a lack of an official Brentwood fireworks show. The nonprofit saw an opportunity to bring something special to families to enable them to celebrate locally.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription