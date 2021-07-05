The sun was hot but the street was hotter as hundreds of people gathered in downtown Brentwood Sunday to watch and celebrate the Fourth of July parade.
Adorned in red, white, and blue, people of all ages stood along the sidewalk, cheering as those in the celebration walked by. It was a significant event for more than just the annual holiday, but also for those who were attending an event for the first time since lockdowns originally began. The parade started on 1st Street by Garin Elementary School and went down until it turned right on Maple Street.
“It’s for the family,” said Brentwood resident Rich Haywood, when asked about his personal feelings on the parade. “It’s important because it's about getting people back together. It's a great outing after a year of lockdown.” Many people expressed their excitement with the parade following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. This was particularly seen in the lead up to the holiday as the specifics of the parade were debated. While the idea of hosting a parade was weighed back and forth in light of the still existing pandemic and public opinion, it was ultimately decided that a socially distanced event would appease both the needs of the council and the needs of the people.
As Leigh Ann Davis commented on a previous article published by the Press about the parade.
“This is a great way to provide an event we all have been waiting for while keeping our community safe,” Davis said.
Questions about safety were not only asked in the lead up to the event, but also had a small impact on attendance. Margaret Tamayo-Cadway, a Brentwood resident and parade attendee, touched on this subject.
“Because of COVID-19, people were still afraid to come out,'' said Tamayo-Cadway. “Despite the lifting of restrictions that occurred on June 15, there are many who doubt the timing of the re-opening. This is particularly true due to talk of the new COVID-19 Delta-strain that has landed in the United States recently.
As Cecilia Ramyo Canzani, a relative of Tamayo-Cadway, explained when asked about her thoughts on the parade, “I was expecting more, but COVID still scares people.”
Outside of the fears that some individuals felt regarding the hosting of the Fourth of July parade, it still went off without a hitch.
“Everybody was assigned something to do and we all worked together,” said Esther Nelson, a parks and recreation leader who has worked with the City of Brentwood for over 35 years. “Everything turned out great and smooth, it was terrific.”
Not only was there a lack of significant complaint but, contrastingly, there was significant effort on the part of Brentwood city workers. Extensive measures were taken to prepare the street for the parade and to carry it out in the best way possible.
“It is all to celebrate our independence for everybody, to be able to get out and experience the day,” Nelson said. A theme that made itself known before, during, and after the parade was the importance of celebration.
Joyce Huber, another attendee of the parade said, “It is a good time had by all.”
This was the first public event that many individuals had attended since the start of the pandemic, it was filled with excitement, laughter, worry, and expectation. Those expectations varied from celebration to concern, and will be a common theme in upcoming city events and citizens of Brentwood once more adjust to the recent county changes regarding COVID-19. Some people could not be more ready for the return to normalcy while others might still be hesitant. In either case, the Fourth of July parade was an important moment, as Brentwood resident Bear Cadway explained, “While it doesn’t signal the end of the pandemic, it shows we are closer to it, where people can gather and see something together and enjoy themselves.”
