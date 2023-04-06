State Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, is hosting a Brentwood Town Hall, Thursday, April 13, at the Heritage High School Multipurpose Room at 101 American Ave. This is the second in-person town hall meeting he has had since 2019, previously holding 20 via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assemblymember Tim Grayson of Vallejo will also be a part of the meeting. The town hall will take place from 6-7 p.m., and is an opportunity for residents to learn about 2023 legislative issues, along with sharing their thoughts on community concerns and issues.
For more information, call 925-258-1176. To RSVP for the town hall, visit https://bit.ly/3Gigv5k.
