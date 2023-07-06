Heritage High Air Force JROTC honored

The Heritage High Air Force Junior ROTC was selected as a Distinguished Unit with Merit.
This year, only 12 percent of the 850 Air Force JROTC high schools across the United States and at selected schools in Europe, in the Pacific, and in Puerto Rico were recognized with the honor.
Worldwide enrollment includes more than 100,000 cadets who do more than 1 million hours of community service each year. This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
The Air Force Junior ROTC instructors and cadets from the Liberty Union High School District earned an overall unit-assessment rating of “Exceeds Standards” – the highest rating attainable – during the unit evaluation in February.
The Heritage instructors are Lt. Col. (Ret.) Barrett Morris and MSgt. (Ret.) Rebecca Pash.
The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and leadership; promote community service; instill responsibility, character, and self-discipline through character education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Air Force JROTC is not a recruiting organization, and military service is not a requirement for enrollment in the program.
Enrollment is voluntary and open to high school students from Freedom, Liberty, and Heritage High School.
For information, call the Air Force JROTC department at Heritage High School, 925-634-0037.
