Heritage High Air Force JROTC honored

Submitted photo

The Heritage High Air Force Junior ROTC was selected as a Distinguished Unit with Merit.

The Heritage High Air Force Junior ROTC was selected as a Distinguished Unit with Merit.

This year, only 12 percent of the 850 Air Force JROTC high schools across the United States and at selected schools in Europe, in the Pacific, and in Puerto Rico were recognized with the honor.

Worldwide enrollment includes more than 100,000 cadets who do more than 1 million hours of community service each year. This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.