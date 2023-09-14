Students from Heritage High School's Young Americans for Freedom club took part in the 9-11 Never Forget Project. The students placed 2,977 flags to represent the civilian and first responder casualties that occurred on September 11, 2001. Club president Travis Kralj said the goal of the event was to help Americans never forget what a horrific day this was for our country and what it cost us.
Heritage High students place flags to honor 9-11 victims
- Melissa van Ruiten
Melissa van Ruiten
Reporter / Photographer
