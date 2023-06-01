BUSD Logo_EDITORIAL ART

BRENTWOOD – The Brentwood Union School District will employ stricter security measures with their school technology in light of a recent incident in which a student “hijacked” their teacher’s projector, and displayed racist images during class at Edna Hill Middle School.

The incident last week is under investigation by the school district. According to the district, the student allegedly took over the projectors in three teachers’ classrooms to show the racist images. Teachers were able to act immediately and stopped the display.

The district’s technology department was immediately notified of the incident once Edna Hill’s principal became aware, and began their investigation, along with working on eliminating access so that incidents like this could not occur again.

