BRENTWOOD – The Brentwood Union School District will employ stricter security measures with their school technology in light of a recent incident in which a student “hijacked” their teacher’s projector, and displayed racist images during class at Edna Hill Middle School.
The incident last week is under investigation by the school district. According to the district, the student allegedly took over the projectors in three teachers’ classrooms to show the racist images. Teachers were able to act immediately and stopped the display.
The district’s technology department was immediately notified of the incident once Edna Hill’s principal became aware, and began their investigation, along with working on eliminating access so that incidents like this could not occur again.
The district’s investigation is expected to finish soon and racist behavior will not be tolerated, according to Superintendent Dana Eaton, Ph.D. “Our district is a place where everyone belongs and we want all to feel welcome,” he said in a statement. “We are continuing our investigation and expect to conclude it soon. We will not tolerate any type of racist or hateful behavior and the consequences will be severe for any student involved.”
Edna Hill Middle School parents told ABC7 that the students were learning about Jim Crow laws. The parents also said this was not the first time an incident like this has taken place at the school.
Eaton also said that going forward, there will be stricter security protocols put in place.
“We strive to have dynamic, interactive classrooms where students have the ability to share and interact with each other’s digital work,” he said. “Due to the seriousness of this incident, we will be having stricter security protocols, which will lessen the likelihood of this happening again, but also create more obstacles for students to use the technology in a constructive way.”
