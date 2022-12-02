Holiday spirit brings community together

Holiday cheer was in abundance during the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce’s 40th annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting last Saturday.
This year’s parade theme was “A Holiday Tale.” More than 60 parade entries – double that from 2021 – showed off their holiday spirit to hundreds of parade-goers while meandering through the streets of downtown for about 90 minutes. From decked-out floats, to scout troops, dance studios, Liberty High School’s marching band, Heritage High School’s drum corps, and Adams Middle School drumline, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Santa Claus even took time out of his busy schedule to join the festivities in a vintage, horse-drawn carriage.
Three grandstands were set up along the route – Chestnut and First streets, First and Oak streets, and Oak and Second streets. Each stand included an announcer and a handful of judges. Parade entries were divided into novelty (15), band (3), auto (25), equestrian (1), and float (22) categories. Each category was then judged on originality, how closely they kept to the theme, and showmanship. Winners will be announced at a later date.
