Holiday spirit lights up Brentwood with parade, tree lighting

To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Holiday cheer was in abundance during the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce’s 40th annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26.
This year’s parade theme was “A Holiday Tale.” More than 60 parade entries showed off their holiday spirit while meandering through the streets of downtown for approximately 90 minutes. From decked-out floats, to scout troops, dance studios, Liberty High School’s marching band, Heritage High School’s drumline, and Adams Middle School drumline, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Santa Claus even took time out of his busy schedule to join the festivities in a vintage, horse-drawn carriage.
Following the parade, attendees made their way to City Park to enjoy season’s greetings from Mayor Joel Bryant and other city officials. Parks and Recreation Supervisor Stacey Dempsey regaled the youngsters in the crowd with a special reading of The Night Before Christmas. To close out the evening, Santa Claus led everyone in a countdown to the annual lighting of the city’s 24-foot-tall Christmas tree.
Stay tuned for more photos and a list of parade winners.
1 of 10
Holiday Parade 2022_01.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
[Photos] Holiday spirit lights up Brentwood with parade, tree lighting
1 of 10
Holiday Parade 2022_01.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Holiday Parade 2022_02.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Holiday Parade 2022_03.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Holiday Parade 2022_04.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Holiday Parade 2022_05.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Holiday Parade 2022_06.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Holiday Parade 2022_08.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Holiday Parade 2022_09.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Holiday Parade 2022_10.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Holiday Parade 2022_11.jpg
To kick off the festive season, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce delighted residents with their 40th Annual Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.