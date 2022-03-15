The City of Brentwood has received a development application for a 151-room La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel, proposed for 2325 Sand Creek Road within The Streets of Brentwood shopping center.
The proposed project is under review with the City of Brentwood Community Development Department.
The proposed hotel will nearly double the amount of hotel rooms available in the Brentwood market serving business and leisure travelers alike.
The City of Brentwood Economic Development Strategic Plan invests city resources into strengthening and expanding the local hospitality industry to meet the needs of tourists, workers and residents, city officials said.
“This project is something greatly needed to serve travelers along the Highway 4 corridor in Contra Costa County,” said Joshua Ewen, a Brentwood senior analyst. “This project will boost Brentwood’s appeal to business travelers, tourists and families throughout the region as a place to come shop, dine, explore, live and play in our community.”
The new hotel will be developed by Jai Bahoi LLC and operated by Aelius Management Group, a California hospitality company seeking its first expansion into the Bay Area market. The dual brand is slated to include 105 La Quinta guest rooms and suites, and 46 Hawthorn suites.
“We identified Brentwood as the ideal location for this new exciting project due to its vibrant community and economic development,” said Sunny Patel, Chief Executive Officer – Aelius Management Group, in a statement. “Our team chose Brentwood, CA to develop our next project because Brentwood is a developing city that has deep roots in agriculture, but also is creating a “big city” lifestyle through businesses, architecture, and the community is taking pride in the direction of their city.”
