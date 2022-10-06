Inaugural Diwali Mela to celebrate Indian culture in Brentwood Oct. 16

For the first time, Brentwood will play host to an event celebrating the Indian Festival of Lights, Diwali, as part of a fundraiser for the United Indian Association.

Diwali Mela, put on by the United Indian Association, runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 in City Park. It will feature a variety of food from India, Sri Lanka and Mexico, as well as vendor booths and a “Kid Zone” with activities for younger event goers, according to event organizer Manish Jain. Tickets are $6, but children 5 and under attend for free.

“We’re excited to be putting on this get together for the community,” Jain said. “Not just the Indian community but the whole local community. India has a rich cultural history that we want to share with people.”

