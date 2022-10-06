Inaugural Diwali Mela to celebrate Indian culture in Brentwood Oct. 16

For the first time, Brentwood will play host to an event celebrating the Indian Festival of Lights, Diwali, as part of a fundraiser for the United Indian Association.
Diwali Mela, put on by the United Indian Association, runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 in City Park. It will feature a variety of food from India, Sri Lanka and Mexico, as well as vendor booths and a “Kid Zone” with activities for younger event goers, according to event organizer Manish Jain. Tickets are $6, but children 5 and under attend for free.
“We’re excited to be putting on this get together for the community,” Jain said. “Not just the Indian community but the whole local community. India has a rich cultural history that we want to share with people.”
Diwali is the Indian Festival of Lights, falling on Oct. 24 this year, and is both a major religious and cultural holiday that spans five days, with celebrations peaking on the third day, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The holiday celebrates the triumph of light over dark and good over evil, and the blessings of victory, freedom, and enlightenment. ‘Mela’ is the Indian word for a festival or fair.
In addition to the food and vendor booths, the Diwali Mela celebration will also feature traditional Indian cultural experiences such as Bollywood performances, dancing and a traditional Rangoli display, according to the event website. Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form involving bright colors and intricate patterns.
The United Indian Association is a nonprofit organization that “strives to build bridges among the people, strengthen the foundation of the community, and foster a greater understanding among the Indian American community,” according to their website. The organization was founded in 2022 and strives toward its goal through a combination of educational events, community service and social events.
Jain says he hopes the event is a big success that brings the community together. If so, he intends to turn the Diwali Mela into an annual event for residents to enjoy.
