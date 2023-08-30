Knightsen boasts oldest 4-H club in county

Community Service cleaning up the Brentwood Chamber Gala in July 2023. Pictured (left to right): Tapanga Lewis, Aiden Jehs, James Couchman, Aubry Jehs, Ian Sherwood, Von Sherwood. (Credit: Maria Jehs)

 

In the heart of Contra Costa County, 4-H, a program deeply rooted in agricultural heritage, has flourished for decades, with its oldest club in the county established in Knightsen in the late 1920s.

The Knightsen 4-H’s beginning dates as early as 1927. But according to the Contra Costa County 4-H, Knightsen was the first club in East County to be chartered in 1946, followed by the Delta-Diablo Club 4-H in 2003; Brentwood 4-H Club in 2008 and Oakley 4-H Club in 2016. There are  11 4-H clubs in Contra Costa County.

In 1902,  A.B. Graham started a youth program in Clark County, Ohio, believed to be the birth of the 4-H program. Twelve years later, the passage of the Smith-Lever Act created the Cooperative Extension System at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and that nationalized 4-H, which stands for head, heart, hands, and health.

Aiden in his uniform with Webby in the ring at the county fair. (Credit: Maria Jehs)

