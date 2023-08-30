Knightsen boasts oldest 4-H club in county

In the heart of Contra Costa County, 4-H, a program deeply rooted in agricultural heritage, has flourished for decades, with its oldest club in the county established in Knightsen in the late 1920s.
The Knightsen 4-H’s beginning dates as early as 1927. But according to the Contra Costa County 4-H, Knightsen was the first club in East County to be chartered in 1946, followed by the Delta-Diablo Club 4-H in 2003; Brentwood 4-H Club in 2008 and Oakley 4-H Club in 2016. There are 11 4-H clubs in Contra Costa County.
In 1902, A.B. Graham started a youth program in Clark County, Ohio, believed to be the birth of the 4-H program. Twelve years later, the passage of the Smith-Lever Act created the Cooperative Extension System at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and that nationalized 4-H, which stands for head, heart, hands, and health.
While 4-H origins can be traced back to a time when agriculture was the heartbeat of the community, the program today offers a variety of enrichment activities and opportunities -- from agricultural skills and animal sciences to environmental protection, Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM)-related programs such as robotics, geology, computer science and much more.
What the club does
Children and teenagers complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.
Knightsen 4-H co-club leader Maria Jehs said many people have a misconception about the program as only raising livestock and participating in county fairs, but there are a slew of different activities and projects for children to participate in and teaching them life skills.
“When they have their livestock, they must raise it to make sure the weight is consistent, and they need to learn how to get a buyer for these animals.
“The buyers don’t just show up; the children need to learn how to present the animals to encourage the buyers to purchase their animals,” said Maria.
Her children, Aiden, 15, and Aubry, 12 are members of 4-H and started by raising animals such as pigs, turkeys, and broiler chickens.
Aiden was initially a Boy Scout, but decided to join 4-H in 2019 as he wanted to try something new, and he has not regretted his decision to do so.
He started by first raising and caring for animals like pigs and meat birds such as turkeys before they were auctioned off at the county fair.
Aiden has even won several showmanship prizes at the fair. Last year, he came in first place for the swine showmanship class as well as swine novice showmanship category and moved up to the advanced level. This year, he came in first in the swine breeding class featuring his farm animal Webby at the Contra Costa County fair in May.
Being the president of the Knightsen 4-H, Aiden also picked up leadership skills and hopes to encourage members to participate in shadowing activities in which younger members sign up for positions they would like to try out for.
“For example, if someone wants to see what it’s like to be the club’s president, we would call them in the next meeting to sit next to the position they signed up for, and they would have the agenda packet of the meeting or they can even decide to lead part of the meeting to get them more involved,” he said.
Signing up
Enrollment for 4-H typically starts in August, but children aged five and older can register at any time. Last year, the Knightsen 4-H had about 60 members and expects about the same for this year, said Maria.
“Before COVID, past club leaders had to cap membership at 150 kids. Now, we are not close to those pre-COVID numbers yet, but I have a feeling in the next few years, we will be there,” she added.
Club leader Rosa Sherwood said she got her three children Von, 14, Ian, 13, and Allie, 10 enrolled in 4-H thanks to her mother-in-law.
Her children have participated in various sewing, arts and crafts, and community service projects in 4-H, apart from raising pigs, lambs, and meat birds.
“My youngest daughter has been part of 4-H since she was one year old because of her brothers, and she loves raising animals.
“My boys also love animals. They have learned a lot on how to care for animals,” said Sherwood.
Both Aiden and Von are also members of Future Farmers of America (FFA), an intra-curricular student organization at Liberty High School. FFA is typically open to students in high school and has a more specific focus on agriculture. Many FFA members begin their agricultural leadership journey in 4-H.
Erin Matthias said her daughter attends the Knightsen 4-H and has participated in sewing projects in the past few years and believes she has picked up more than just sewing skills.
Matthias said kids participating submit their projects for fashion review, where children showcase their creations at the county fair, and they undergo an interview process before a panel.
“They need to give a speech to explain what they created, how much it costs, and the skills they learned to create it, and they get interviewed by the panel.
“This is like what an adult goes through during a job interview. The kids get scored based on their verbal skills, their eye contact, and how they present the project.
“So, you can imagine, when it’s time for these kids to face an actual job interview in the future, they won’t be worried,” she said.
Angela Emmons, a club leader at Brentwood 4-H, said one of the big themes within 4-H is “find your spark” to build life, leadership, communications, and public speaking skills through the various projects.
Emmons said some of the big changes she has seen personally are while assisting with leadership and public speaking projects.
“I have so many kids come out of their shells, the shy kids who want to hide in the corner, and once they are involved, they can stand up in front of people and share their thoughts about their projects.
“It's quite amazing and that has been very impactful in my life to see that change in these kids,” she said.
Emmons said 4-H has been a game changer for her son Brodie, 15, who has grown from being a wallflower to a team leader.
“I have seen him grow in the 11 years that he's been in` 4-H, from being someone shy to becoming an active, participating, contributing member of the community,” she said.
CLUB CONTACT INFORMATION
Brentwood 4-H Club
Location: Knightsen Farm Center ~ Corner of Delta Rd. and Second St, Knightsen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.