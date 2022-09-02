Landing gear failure culprit of non-injury plane crash in Byron

A small airplane had a rougher-than-expected landing at Byron Airport, Thursday, September 1 because of a mechanical malfunction.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene just after 6:43 p.m., they found a small, two-seat plane, nose down and leaking fuel. The pilot, who was the lone occupant of the aircraft, got himself out of the plane and was not injured, officials said.
The plane, a CTSW model, sustained damage to its right rear landing gear, propeller, and front landing gear. Fuel leaking from the right wing of the aircraft prompted a hazmat response for clean-up, according to officials on scene.
