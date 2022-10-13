Liberty Adult Education presents one-stop job fair

Photo courtesy of Liberty Adult Education

Liberty Adult Education Community Center is hosting a free job fair featuring a variety of local, state and national employers.

The Liberty Adult Education Community Education Center will be hosting a free fall job fair Oct. 27 at 929 Second St. from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Local governments, corporations, and a variety of other organizations will have representatives available.

The event is expected to have 25 employment representatives from a variety of employers, including the City of Brentwood, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Liberty Union High School District, the Brentwood Police Department, Mt. Diablo Resources Recovery, Lowe’s, the Antioch Police Department and Safeway. Additionally, the job fair will have 10 community resources available, such as the Department of Child Support Services, the Employment Development Department, and Opportunity Junction.

Sarah Steen, Liberty Adult Education’s Program Coordinator, encourages locals to attend because resources and representatives are all in one place.

