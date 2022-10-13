Liberty Adult Education presents one-stop job fair

The Liberty Adult Education Community Education Center will be hosting a free fall job fair Oct. 27 at 929 Second St. from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Local governments, corporations, and a variety of other organizations will have representatives available.
The event is expected to have 25 employment representatives from a variety of employers, including the City of Brentwood, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Liberty Union High School District, the Brentwood Police Department, Mt. Diablo Resources Recovery, Lowe’s, the Antioch Police Department and Safeway. Additionally, the job fair will have 10 community resources available, such as the Department of Child Support Services, the Employment Development Department, and Opportunity Junction.
Sarah Steen, Liberty Adult Education’s Program Coordinator, encourages locals to attend because resources and representatives are all in one place.
“Job fairs like this are very beneficial for the community,” she said. “The employers and the community members are all local and actively looking for the same thing. This creates an opportunity to connect face to face, and it can eliminate common barriers around online postings or other challenges during a job search. Liberty Adult Education has an amazing Career Center open to the public. Adults can visit and get help with their resume and interview skills before the Job Fair. We are hoping people utilize this.”
Steen said that the job fair will help attendees and employment representatives find a good job match, along with in-person information they may not be able to find elsewhere.
“I really feel like there will be something for everyone who attends,” she said. “We have actually just started turning employers away today because we reached our capacity. It just shows how many jobs are out there and the need to get the right people for the jobs available.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume to give to employment representatives. For more information, call 925-634-2565 ext. 1039.
