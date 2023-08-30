Liberty teachers, district, tentatively agree to new contract

Teachers from the Liberty Union High School District took to the district office for last Wednesday’s school board meeting to make their voices heard for their new contract. Photo by Jeff Weisinger

 

The Liberty Education Association (LEA) and the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) tentatively agreed to a new contract last Thursday, Aug. 24, that will not only increase teachers’ salaries, but also will improve their work schedules and benefits going forward as the new school year ends its first month.

The LEA and the LHUSD reached a deal about 24 hours after numerous teachers and staff from throughout the district went to the district building in Brentwood demanding better pay and working conditions.

“We want this career to be attractive,” said Hillary Pedrotti, the president of the LEA and a long-time English teacher within the district who’s currently at Heritage High School. “These are professional educators. They deserve to be paid professional wages.”

