Liberty teachers, district, tentatively agree to new contract

The Liberty Education Association (LEA) and the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) tentatively agreed to a new contract last Thursday, Aug. 24, that will not only increase teachers’ salaries, but also will improve their work schedules and benefits going forward as the new school year ends its first month.
The LEA and the LHUSD reached a deal about 24 hours after numerous teachers and staff from throughout the district went to the district building in Brentwood demanding better pay and working conditions.
“We want this career to be attractive,” said Hillary Pedrotti, the president of the LEA and a long-time English teacher within the district who’s currently at Heritage High School. “These are professional educators. They deserve to be paid professional wages.”
The highlights of the new deal include:
- a 7 percent salary increase retroactive to July
– a 1 percent additional salary increase starting in January 2024.
– increases the stipends for those with masters degrees to $2,000 and those with doctoral degrees to $3,000.
According to the LUHSD salary schedule from last year, the starting teacher’s salary was $59,728 to $65,898 depending on the amount of teaching credential units earned. Teachers who have worked in the district for 10-30 years made anywhere from just over $80,000 to more than $116,000 last year dependingon their time and their credential background.
“The board recognizes the importance of attracting and retaining quality employees for the district,” Pedrotti said. “That’s critical.”
The proposal that is set for agreement and consideration will be voted on within the LEA the first week in September. The agreement ends nearly eight months of negotiations dating to the beginning of the 2023 spring semester.
“People seem pretty positive about it when they run the numbers and they look at it,” Pedrotti said. “We’ve been trying to help the educators coming in, people in their first 10 years, bring that sort of bottom end up a little bit more.”
According to the California Department of Education, California teachers salaries in 2020-21 in a district the size of the LUHSD ranged from just over $55,000 to about as much as $117,000.
There’s also a boost to the benefits teachers are now expected to get. Single and married members of the LEA who both work in the district now get full coverage from Kaiser, while those who are members whose partners don’t work in the district get 90 percent. Those who don’t have Kaiser will receive whatever the amount is toward that plan.
“We had been going around for a while with the two married members who work in the district,” Pedrotti explained. “We were like ‘Why are they both not covered yet?’”
One of the biggest parts of the new deal was changing the minutes of the day to implement professional development days; they will now be on every Wednesday, giving it more structure instead of having it on random Wednesdays that it was on previously, Pedrotti said.
Retiree health care coverage will also increase by $50 per month and the benefits will cover retirees until age 65. Those who spent 10 years in the district will get a stipend of $225 a month, those with 20 years in the district get $245 a month and those with 30 years in the district get $260 a month toward their health care coverage.
“The union is very pleased with how we were able to make progress and work toward settlements that satisfied both sides,” Pedrotti said.
Last Wednesday, numerous teachers from the district went to the school board meeting at the district office to make their voices heard.
One teacher, Carlos Hurtado from Heritage, told the board about how he had to donate $5,000 of his own money to support Heritage’s JV soccer programs.
“Last season was miserable,” he explained after the meeting. “We were in 35-degree weather with no sweat pants or jackets. That’s unacceptable, in my opinion, given we have a district who has a lot of money willing to give, is able to give, not willing to give."
“We’re with these students every day, sometimes more than their parents. We have a huge impact on their lives every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.