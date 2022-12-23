BRENTWOOD—The Liberty Union High School District inducted its 2023 Board of Trustees at their Dec. 14 meeting, introducing the public to new members Sandy McCaslin and Susan Wallace as well as returning incumbent Pauline Allred.
Allred was elected to the LUHSD Board of Trustees in 2014, according to the district’s site. She is a Brentwood resident and a Special Needs Educator in the Brentwood Unified School District. She is an active member of the community, volunteering with various organizations, both educational, such as the Adams Middle School Band Booster, and recreational, such as the local Boy Scouts troop.
McCaslin, a mother to two sons who attend Liberty High School, is new to the board. Her goals for the upcoming year are campus safety and continuing to support the community, she says.
