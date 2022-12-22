Lighting up the world – right here at home

Chabad of the Delta hosted their annual Grand Community Chanukah Festival Sunday, Dec. 18, the first night of Chanukah, in Brentwood City Park.
Chanukah, also known as Hanukkah, is the Jewish Festival of Lights celebrated over eight days and nights. During each successive night, one more candle is added to the menorah and lit.
Chanukah is meant to celebrate the miracle of light during the rededication of the Temple to the Hebrew God. Those in the Temple were left one vial of oil, enough to burn for a single day. The remaining oil was able to burn for eight days, allowing the Judeans to procure more oil, according to National Geographic.
The event began as the few hundred people who gathered listened to Chabad of the Delta Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid describe the importance of Chanukah and its affirmation of Jewish pride.
“On Chanukah, we reaffirm our Jewish pride as we light the world at home and in public.” he said. “We let the world know and remind ourselves of the miracle of the victory of the few over many, who desired and attempted to squash the possibility of religious freedom.”
Local dignitaries, including Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant, City Manager Tim Ogden, Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer and City Council members Tony Oerlemans and Jovita Mendoza, joined the gathering.
Bryant emphasized the importance of celebrating light, and that Brentwood welcomes anyone from the Jewish community with open arms.
“Chanukah is the celebration of the miracle of lights. And if you are paying attention to what’s going on in the world, around the world, we need light more than we ever have in our homes, in our families and in our community,” he said.
Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid then lit the first candle of the menorah after sunset, citing the importance of being positive and bringing more light into the world every day during Chanukah, along with the sharing of light throughout the crowd.
Mashie Goldshmid, program director at Chabad of the Delta, said she believes that their annual Chanukah festival shows the pride and resilience of the local Jewish community “It is incredible to be involved with the local Jewish community that is truly thriving, with numerous classes, holiday and community programs, and volunteers who generously help the elderly and homebound throughout the year,” she said.
“However, the most inspiring aspect of the community is the powerful sense of unity and pride exhibited when everyone comes together to celebrate Chanukah at the public festival. This celebration is like a modern-day miracle, reminding us of the strength and resilience of the Jewish people,” she said.
An original Chanukah rap was performed by Brentwood music teacher Aaron Smith, and the event featured Chanukah doughnuts and latkes, “guess the weight” Challah bread, along with crafts and a collaborative painting led by artist Andrew Swartz. The painting will be featured in the Delta Art Gallery at the Streets of Brentwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.