Lighting up the world – right here at home

Photo by Rene de Amaral

Hundreds of East County’s Jewish residents celebrated Chanukah at the Chabad of the Delta’s annual Grand Community Chanukah Festival, which featured entertainment such as performers and music.

Chabad of the Delta hosted their annual Grand Community Chanukah Festival Sunday, Dec. 18, the first night of Chanukah, in Brentwood City Park.

Chanukah, also known as Hanukkah, is the Jewish Festival of Lights celebrated over eight days and nights. During each successive night, one more candle is added to the menorah and lit.

Chanukah is meant to celebrate the miracle of light during the rededication of the Temple to the Hebrew God. Those in the Temple were left one vial of oil, enough to burn for a single day. The remaining oil was able to burn for eight days, allowing the Judeans to procure more oil, according to National Geographic.

