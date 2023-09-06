Local family given a ‘cool’ new gift

In participation with Lennox’ social responsibility program, Feel The Love, Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning donated a full HVAC system (furnace and air conditioner), as well as installation, to Nicole Johnson of Brentwood, CA. Johnson, a Heritage High School employee, was selected from dozens of local deserving nominees by Perfect Star, who for the last 5 years have generously provided deserving local families with new complementary HVAC systems.
“Getting this unit means a lot to our family, “Johnson said. “Because of the chemo, and radiation, and treatments that I’ve been through I’ve been put into chemo-induced menopause, so I am hot all of the time. This means I can get off of the couch, and go upstairs to sleep in my own bed!”
Johnson was nominated by many of her friends, who said that she is always giving to someone even when she can’t afford to.
