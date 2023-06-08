Local group declares Brentwood area as ‘U-Pick Capital’

ENOS

Harvest Time, a Brentwood organization that promotes agriculture tourism, has declared the Brentwood area the “U-Pick Capital” as a way to celebrate its long agricultural history.

The self-designated title comes after four years of research, according to Harvest Time President Jessica Enos. The organization looked into the history of the Brentwood area and other areas across the country to determine whether or not Brentwood was the oldest U-pick area in America. They found that it is the second oldest – behind an apple orchard in New York – but the oldest “this side of the Appalachian Mountains,” according to Enos.

“I think that for our area, it gives us a tangible name for something that we all already knew,” Enos said of the title. “We could not be more proud.”

