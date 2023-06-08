Local group declares Brentwood area as ‘U-Pick Capital’

Harvest Time, a Brentwood organization that promotes agriculture tourism, has declared the Brentwood area the “U-Pick Capital” as a way to celebrate its long agricultural history.
The self-designated title comes after four years of research, according to Harvest Time President Jessica Enos. The organization looked into the history of the Brentwood area and other areas across the country to determine whether or not Brentwood was the oldest U-pick area in America. They found that it is the second oldest – behind an apple orchard in New York – but the oldest “this side of the Appalachian Mountains,” according to Enos.
“I think that for our area, it gives us a tangible name for something that we all already knew,” Enos said of the title. “We could not be more proud.”
Brentwood’s agricultural history dates to the 1940s, according to Enos, when housewives from other areas came to Brentwood for the peach crops to use in canning. The interest in U-pick really blossomed in the 1970s when large cherry crops, still a staple of the area today, became ripe and there was not enough labor to harvest the cherries. Harvest Time also came to be in the 1970s as a direct response to the popularity of U-pick.
Since then, U-pick has been a staple of the community, Enos said. Locals often frequent the farm stands during the week, while out-of-towners come by on weekends.
“People want to know where their food comes from,” she explained of the popularity of U-pick. Enos also said that Harvest Time frequently hears stories from people as far away as New York and Vietnam who come to the area to visit family and plan their visits to be around the same time as their favorite harvests.
Harvest Time will be celebrating the U-Pick Capital title with a series of video vignettes to premiere at events throughout the year and on their website. The videos will feature a history of the organization as well as a history of the area’s relationship with agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.