The City of Brentwood awarded several local organizations a certain amount of money for them to put on certain projects.
In May, the city approved the 2023/24 Economic Development Grant program, totalling $176,744, plus a contribution of $5,000 to the Downtown Brentwood Coalition for the Light Up the Night drone show on July 4.
East County Performing Arts Center
One of the 17 recipients of the grants was the East County Performing Arts Center, owned by Nina Koch, which plans to put on a Children’s Wellness Fair next May.
“We don’t have a hard date yet, but we’re doing a Child Wellness Fair, with a big focus on mental health and how positive mental health looks for kids,” Koch said. “It’s not just therapists, it’s also physical movements, pursuing passions, being part of a community, having a friend group, feeling like you have a place to belong.”
The performing arts center has evolved over the years from just a dance center to a full performing arts program with musical, theater, acting, vocal, dance classes and more in the 10,000-square-foot facility just off Oak St. and Walnut Boulevard.
With the Child Wellness Fair, “We’re seeing a rise in childhood anxiety,” she said. “I would say parents are going to benefit from having access to wellness professionals, whether that looks like a private therapist, or even a speech therapist, different support groups in town, there are so many resources that can help a child who is struggling with mental health.”
Koch says that the event will feature vendors and businesses with resources available for the kids.
But the proposal didn’t get Koch and the center all the money they sought. Of the $20,000 they were asking for, she got $4,000. Despite getting 20 percent of what was asked, it didn’t detract her excitement to plan and eventually put on the event.
“We are incredibly grateful and so honored to have been chosen for the $4,000,” Koch said. “We think that’s great. Once we get the official word that we’ll be able to go through the reimbursement process, we need to just make the choices of what the $4,000 is going to go to.”
Mary Casey Black
Mary Casey Black applied for the grant program. Black, along with the East Contra Costa Historical Society, was awarded $2,500 to put on a historical walking tour through downtown Brentwood.
“We’ve had this project percolating for a while and this would fit perfectly,” Black said. She’s already started preparing for the walking tour that she hopes to have it going by October to connect it with Brentwood’s 75th anniversary.
The walking tour through downtown Brentwood isn’t a new idea. Black led one nearly three decades ago for the local school’s history classes. She already has the tour scripted and is in the final planning stages.
“I learned more about history,” she said. “Now I’m gathering the photos and verifying the factual history.”
The tour is planned to start at the fountain just outside of The Press building at 248 Oak St., head west down Oak Street to talk about the significant history of that area off Oak and Brentwood Boulevard and its evolution to today, along with stopping at the railroad station and the impact that the railroad once had on the growth of the city.
The tour will also include a brochure to follow along, which was part of the grant that they received.
The $2,500 that the society received was just less than half of what they initially requested.
“They have a limited amount of money to give,” Koch said about getting just part of her grant request.
The rest of the recipients are listed below.
- Banner Up!, Art Guild of the Delta, Inc., $10,000
- Car Show in the Park, Community Initiatives/ODAT, $3,000
- Brentwood Diwali Mela 2023, United Indian Association, $7,000
- Brentwood History Through Time Banners and Downtown Brentwood Walking Tour, East Contra Costa Historical Society, $2,500
- Brentwood On Ice, Got A Party, $22,000
- Brentwood Turkey Trot for Schools, $22,000
- Celebrating Brentwood, Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, $1,500
- Children’s Wellness Fair, East County Performing Arts Center, $4,000
- Delta Quilters Guild 2023 Quilt Show Delta, Quilters Guild, $3,000
- Dia De Los Muertos, Azucar Candies and More, $21,000
- Festival 10 – A Treasury of 10-Minute Plays, Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, $8,000
- La Gran Fiesta, Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, $8,744
- Light up the Night – 4th of July Drone Show, Downtown Brentwood Coalition, $11,000 (The 75th Anniversary Fund is funding an additional $5,000)
- Oktoberfest, Downtown Brentwood Coalition, $34,000
- Ready Set Pick, Chaman Kabob, $3,000
- We Love Local, Downtown Brentwood Coalition, $7,000
- 2024 East Bay Business Expo & Job Fair, Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, $9,000
- Total: $176,744
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.