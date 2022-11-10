Los Medanos College offers new courses for adults
Video play button

Los Medanos College is offering new courses for adults who are interested in seeking personal growth and enrichment. Named “Lifelong Learning Adult Lectures”, these “fee-based, not for credit” courses will be presented by Los Medanos College professors, along with guests who are knowledgeable and passionate about the topics they are presenting.

“Lectures are delivered not only by our college professors, but also from people outside of the college and even outside of the community,” said David Wahl, Coordinator for Community & Contract Education. “Our lecturers are experts in their respective fields, are often published authors and polished public speakers.”

Seven courses will be offered in the coming weeks and months that include a wide array of topics such as art, local history, contemporary issues, popular culture, food and wine, economics, natural sciences, social and political history, world cultures, and current events. The courses listed will be taught by local historian Carol Jensen at the LMC Brentwood Center, and take place from 1-3 p.m. at a cost of $19. The seven courses include:

