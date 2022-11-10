Los Medanos College offers new courses for adults

Los Medanos College is offering new courses for adults who are interested in seeking personal growth and enrichment. Named “Lifelong Learning Adult Lectures”, these “fee-based, not for credit” courses will be presented by Los Medanos College professors, along with guests who are knowledgeable and passionate about the topics they are presenting.
“Lectures are delivered not only by our college professors, but also from people outside of the college and even outside of the community,” said David Wahl, Coordinator for Community & Contract Education. “Our lecturers are experts in their respective fields, are often published authors and polished public speakers.”
Seven courses will be offered in the coming weeks and months that include a wide array of topics such as art, local history, contemporary issues, popular culture, food and wine, economics, natural sciences, social and political history, world cultures, and current events. The courses listed will be taught by local historian Carol Jensen at the LMC Brentwood Center, and take place from 1-3 p.m. at a cost of $19. The seven courses include:
• ”Maritime Contra Costa County” (Tuesday Nov. 15): According to the course description, this lecture will provide a “fresh perspective” on the intertwined histories of San Francisco and its “other coast”, using vintage photographs to detail the deep water ports of Contra Costa County and the immense wealth created from goods shipped around the world including agricultural, mineral, and manufactured goods, along with wines and grains, as well as the embarking of soldiers to World War II in the Pacific Ocean.
• ”Oakley Through Time” (Tuesday Dec. 13): This will discuss the settlement and development of the city of Oakley as a thriving California pioneer town along the Santa Fe railroad line, which led to land speculation, agricultural production, and immigration. According to the course description, this course will outline how immigration and subsequent settlement of Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian immigrants, 20th century wars, food production, and changing methods of transportation have led to the evolution and reshaping of the city of Oakley over the years.
• ”Local History as Experienced Through Real Photo Postcards” (Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023): This is a course that will teach students about their community while helping others to “capture the times” and show what life used to be like by remembering the area with the research of real photo postcard history. From about 1890 to World War I, photographers would travel the country snapping shots of families, homes, and farmland. These photos were then printed on postcard stock, purchased in bulk, and later sent to families in Europe by those wishing to display their prosperity in the New World.
• ”The New Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Heritage Area” (Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023): In 2019, Congress recognized the California Delta, made up of 1,000 miles of waterways, as the most recent National Heritage Area in the United States. It joined 54 other Heritage Areas in 34 states, which also include the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and Niagara Falls National Heritage Area. Over the years, however, the Delta has become a hot topic of discussion for its wildlife-habitat restoration, water rights, and deteriorating levees.
–”Bethel Island and the Far East Islands” (Tuesday March 21, 2023): This course details the swamp land and overflowed lands of far eastern Contra Costa County at the junction of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers (at “the heart of the California Delta”) and an area popularly known for water skiing, yacht clubs, levees, tules, and tract homes. Additionally, these far eastern islands were home to Native Americans and also known for its farming, as fruit and vegetables were grown in this region and packed, canned, and sent to feed Europeans and military troops during war.
• ”Immigrant Pioneer Contributions” (Tuesday April 18, 2023): This course details the arrival of foreign immigrants as Chinese, Filipinos, Iberians, Asian Indians, Dust Bowl refugees, and Mexicans all arrived in the 1830s and became contracted into labor gangs for itinerant, seasonal farm work, with a stake and land purchase being the primary goal. Labor management would then become more formalized as the inception of California agriculture is discussed and becomes a commodity business. The course further discusses contributions of the pioneer laborer from the Chinese railroad worker to the end of the Bracero program.
• ”Ghost Stories From The San Joaquin Delta” (Tuesday May 16, 2023). This course will entail creation stories, local cultural myths, extraordinary deaths, and unsolved mysteries from the Delta heartland. Depicted in the course description as “stranger than fiction”, stories involving populist political wars, ritualistic murders, along with other, “hair-raising” stories including escaped anaconda snakes, missing wives, lone horsemen, train wrecks, fire, and wistful love will be revealed in this course.
The Lifelong Learning Adult Lectures are one of three divisions of the Community Education Program, along with Online Professional Enrichment and Corporate Training. According to Wahl, the first adult lectures were delivered in 2019 at the request of the residents of Trilogy in Brentwood. A group called TEACH (Together, Educating, Advocating, Coaching, Helping) then requested a series of lectures focusing on history and politics.
“The college had been talking about offering adult lectures literally for decades and made the decision to launch a full Community Education program consisting of “fee-based, not-for-credit” lectures and courses for community members interested in education but not necessarily a college degree or certificate,” said Wahl. “The program is self-funded, so it does not receive college general fund money.
Wahl added they are building their spring catalog with the hope being to have a variety of topics available for people to choose.
“The mission of Lifelong Learning Adult Lectures at Los Medanos College is to create opportunities for academic engagement, civic involvement, personal growth and fun,” said Wahl. “By offering a myriad of classes, lectures and experiences for a vibrant community of learners aged 50 and better, LMC delivers learning for a lifetime.”
