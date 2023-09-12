Zyon Richardson of San Francisco was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 31, for violating his probation terms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, the aforementioned warrant, and many other gun-related charges, according to a Brentwood police press release.
While on patrol in the area of Sand Creek Road and Sand Drift Drive, a Brentwood Police officer stopped a vehicle that was being driven without license plates. The driver, Richardson, 20, was on formal felony probation out of Sonoma County on gun charges, also had a warrant out for his arrest, according to the release.
When the officer searched Richardson’s vehicle, they found an unregistered, loaded gun beneath the seat of his car, shown in body camera footage.
