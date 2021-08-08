East Contra Costa Fire Protection personnel, along with Brentwood Police Department, responded to a report of an assault, at the corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Village Drive, Sunday, August 8, 2021. The victim was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with multiple stab wounds. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A man was stabbed tonight near the corner of Village Drive and Brentwood Boulevard in Brentwood.
The unidentified 41-year-old victim suffered four stab wounds—two to the chest, one to the arm, and one to the face—shortly after 8 p.m, said Larry Bennett, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire captain.
The victim was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, Bennett said.
The victim’s condition was not immediately disclosed.
Brentwood Police did not immediately return requests for comment, but Bennett said fire crews were dispatched to the call on reports of an assault.
-Check back for updates.
