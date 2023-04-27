Brentwood Chamber of Commerce_EDITORIAL ART

Photo courtesy of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce

BRENTWOOD – Brentwood residents will have the opportunity to meet local business owners – and possibly get a job at the same time – on Tuesday, May 9 during the fourth annual East Bay Business Expo.

The free event is put on by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by the City of Brentwood from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St. Residents can get to know some of the local businesses and attend a job fair as well, according to John Lawrence, the event chairperson.

More than 50 vendors have signed up for the expo – up from 47 last year– and many of them are hiring for both full-time and part-time work, Lawrence said. The vendors cover a wide range of services, from home improvement to financial services.

