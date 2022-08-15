Sun

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Eastern Contra Costa County for Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday because temperatures in the area are expected to be near or top 100 degrees on both days.

Residents should limit outdoor activities to early in the morning or later in the evening when it's cooler outside. Otherwise, residents risk possible heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the service said.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion are tiredness, dizziness, headache, feeling sick or being sick, excessive sweating and skin becoming pale and clammy or getting a heat rash, but a change in skin color can be harder to see on brown and black skin, cramps in the arms, legs and stomach and fast breathing or heartbeat.

