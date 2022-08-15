The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Eastern Contra Costa County for Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday because temperatures in the area are expected to be near or top 100 degrees on both days.
Residents should limit outdoor activities to early in the morning or later in the evening when it's cooler outside. Otherwise, residents risk possible heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the service said.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion are tiredness, dizziness, headache, feeling sick or being sick, excessive sweating and skin becoming pale and clammy or getting a heat rash, but a change in skin color can be harder to see on brown and black skin, cramps in the arms, legs and stomach and fast breathing or heartbeat.
Heat exhaustion does not need emergency medical help if you cool down within a half hour or so, according to the Mayo Clinic. If it becomes heat stroke, then treat it as a medical emergency.
Heat stroke symptoms are confusion, altered mental status, dizziness or light-headedness, red, hot and dry skin, muscle cramps, nausea, rapid heartbeat, rapid, shallow breathing, slurred speech, loss of consciousness (coma), hot, dry skin or profuse sweating, seizures, very high body temperature. Heat stroke can be fatal if not treated immediately, according to the Mayor Clinic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, the weather service recommends not leaving pets or children in cars alone.
Skies over the Delta also are expected to be hazy for the next few days because of the McKinney wildfire near Yreka. A Spare the Air day is expected on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Air quality is considered moderate on Monday, but might change to unhealthful on Tuesday because of the wildfire.
