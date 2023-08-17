A new book, Brentwood 75th anniversary edition, by Carol Jensen of the East Contra Costa Historical Society goes on sale on Aug. 28.
The Brentwood area of Contra Costa County is the oldest, continuously populated community in California inland from the great coastal centers. Californios eschewed this challenging area until pioneering physician John Marsh established a permanent settlement here in 1836 at his Rancho Los Megaños. Soon, a burgeoning viniculture, wheat, orchard and cattle operations attracted many Gold Rush miners to their original agricultural calling. They did not return to the States but settled in verdant the California Delta. The 1860s arrival of British agribusiness concern Balfour, Guthrie & Co. soon established the largest grain-export and fruit-packing venture in the West. Brentwood Township, established in 1878 and named for Marsh’s ancestral home in England, includes some of the state’s most bountiful land. The region fostered the greatest grain, fruits and vegetable and nut production west of the Mississippi River during the 19th century.
Jensen, author of Arcadia Publishing’s Byron Hot Springs, The California Delta, and East Contra Costa County, presents here in vintage photography through 144 pages the best of Brentwood as culled from local archives and collections. These images showcase Brentwood’s progression from its rural beginnings as an agricultural stronghold to the modern city of houses, shops, schools, and places of worship today.
