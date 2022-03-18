The Brentwood City Council unanimously adopted a new city council district map during a special meeting held via Zoom on March 3.
Changing district maps means local residents might have a different city council representative than the person they have now.
California cities with electoral districts are required to update their district boundaries after receiving updated population data from the Federal Census; the most recent one was in 2020. Brentwood first established electoral districts in July 2019, making this the first time the city has needed to go through a redistricting process. Previously, the city had held at-large elections.
One problem redistricting solved was the equality of district sizes, according to Michael Wagaman of Wagaman Strategies in Sacramento, a consulting firm hired to help with the process. In the period between the 2010 Census — the data from which was used when drawing district lines in 2019 — and the 2020 Census, District 2 experienced growth that left it larger than Brentwood’s other districts. The population of District 2 prior to redistricting according to the 2020 Census was 19,664. District 1, the smallest district, had a population of 13,585.
Under the new district map, all four districts would have similar population sizes. The largest district, District 3, would have a population of 16,929 while the smallest, still District 1, would see its number of constituents go up to 15,784.
“Every one of us is doing work throughout the city, and not just in our own districts,” Councilmember Susannah Meyer said of the process as the council deliberated on which map to adopt. “I’m not as concerned about the lines being not as obvious or confusing to people because all they have to do is reach out to the city or reach out to council as a whole and someone will help them with whatever their concerns are.”
At the meeting, the council was presented with two potential district maps from which to choose, referred to as the navy map and the lime green map. The navy map was similar to the existing district boundaries, keeping many of the same streets as boundary lines, while the lime green map was a more radical departure from the original.
Councilmember Karen Rarey said that the lime green map made it easier for residents to know what district they are a part of but she also felt that it would leave District 1 larger than other districts with the possibility of further growth as Brentwood continues to develop.
Other council members also expressed concerns with the lime green map and a preference for the navy map, as did all four residents who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. The city council ultimately unanimously selected the navy map to define the new district boundaries.
While the new map has many similarities to the original districts, some of the shifting boundary lines resulted in Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez and Councilmember Jovita Mendoza no longer living in the districts they represent. Under state law, both will be allowed to finish out their terms before a successor is elected, according to the agenda packet for the meeting. Rodriguez’s term ends in November 2022 while Mendoza’s ends in 2024.
“I do, again, want to thank the commission for doing such an absolutely amazing and outstanding piece of work,” Mayor Joel Bryant said at the conclusion of the special meeting. “You’re going to be a key influence on how our communities move forward for the next, at least, 10 years.”
To view the district maps, see page 7 at https://bit.ly/3JlRqWL.
