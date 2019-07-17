The Brentwood Planning Commission approved design plans for two new gas station convenience stores with car washes and tabled a third, Tuesday night, July 16.
The first approval is for a project at the corner of Brentwood Boulevard and East Sand Creek Drive. It will contain a 3,844-square-foot 7-Eleven retail store, gas station and a 3,421-square-foot Quick Quack Car Wash. The 2.65-acre site is in the Sciortino Ranch development. The gas station and retail store would be open 24 hours daily.
No one from the community appeared at the meeting to object to the project. Commissioner Emily Cross praised the car wash facility’s “environmentally-friendly” practices. The 3-0 vote also drew the support of commissioner Seana Fippin and chairperson Dirk Zeigler. Commissioner Cyndi Hankins was absent and former commissioner John Fink recently resigned.
The other project approved is an Arco AM/PM gas station and convenience store with a car wash. The retail store will be 3,367-square-foot building on a 2.2-acre site at 6970 Brentwood Blvd. This project had previously been approved by the commission in 2018, but the updated project before the commission had relocated and expanded the original car wash plan. Details in the plans included a 10 p.m. closure for the car wash and other restrictions on noise and light. No one from the community appeared at the hearing to file any objections to the project. The proposal passed by a 3-0 vote.
The third proposal before the commission was for a Rotten Robbie gas station and convenience store with car wash at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Fairview Avenue. The 2.46-acre site combines two parcels. This project, however, did draw the objections of several local residents during the public hearing portion.
Tom Robinson, CEO of Robinson Oil — a 34-store chain based in Santa Clara — appeared before the commission to lobby for its approval and to answer commissioners’ questions.
Led by Lucia Albers, a retired local farmer, several representatives of a nearby car wash raised objections to the Rotten Robbie project, stating the competition could harm their business and threaten local jobs.
Zeigler said the commission can only decide on the design and the project’s general plan applications, not potential impact on the local market. But the expressed public concerns led to some hesitation on the part of Cross and Fippin. After some consultation with staff about how much public notice was given regarding the project, the commissioners voted to continue the item to the Aug. 20 meeting.
For more information and to see the full meeting, visit http://bit.ly/thepress_planning_commission.
