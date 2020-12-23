The movies aren’t the only things that will change inside Brentwood’s iconic downtown theater in the new year — the building’s interior will also take on a fresh look.
Sean McCauley and his business partner Ron Harrison purchased the First Street building that houses the CineLux Delta Cinema Saver. They have plans to renovate.
“I think the theater is the downtown anchor of Brentwood,” said McCauley. “It was important for my partner and myself to make sure that particular building stays active and vibrant.”
McCauley, who closed escrow on the building in November, plans in the first quarter of next year to install luxury, reclining VIP seating; renovate the lobby and concession stand; and implement an online reservation system, all while maintaining the 83-year-old fixture’s historical exterior façade.
McCauley added that the renovations could also serve up an opportunity for downtown food and beverage businesses to sell products at the theater.
If all goes as planned, the renovations could be completed by the second quarter of next year or before, McCauley said.
Neighboring building tenants, such as Brentwood’s Co. Co. County Wine Company and a barber shop, aren’t expected to be affected.
CineLux Theatres owner Paul Gunsky said the renovations excite him.
It’s believed the building was last remodeled in the early 1990s with additional renovations completed in 2000, which included new seats, tile work and other general sound, picture and décor upgrades.
“It’s very exciting,” Gunsky said. “We are really encouraged with Sean’s purchase of the building and his foresights to take the theater to a new level. I am really looking forward to working with Sean.”
The future upgrades come as the longtime business is trying to navigate through pandemic-required closures.
The theater had planned to provide private screenings and family-friendly first-run holiday films just before stricter COVID-19 restrictions kicked in, prohibiting such activities.
It is now hosting take-home concession events every Friday and Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m., offering discounted concessions for at-home family movie nights.
“We do look forward to reopening soon,” Gunsky said.
McCauley, meanwhile, said he’s not letting anything, including the pandemic, slow him down.
He began purchasing downtown buildings in 2009 and currently owns 52 buildings across the county.
He said he jumped at the opportunity to purchase the building that has housed the iconic theater since 1937.
“There is a lot to be said about renovating a historic downtown site like that building,” McCauley said. “I think the Brentwood public in general has had tremendous support for small, local businesses. They have really patronized the downtown and the small mom-and-pop stores in our city. That is what really drives me to keep going.”
For more information on the CineLux Delta Cinema Saver, visit https://www.cineluxtheatres.com or https://bit.ly/3hcnQFR.
