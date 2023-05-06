A storage unit fire filled an office and nearby units with smoke on Saturday morning behind the Orwood Resort.

ConFire responded to a call of black smoke coming out of a storage unit at about 11 a.m. at 4451 Orwood Road, a storage unit facility just behind the Orwood Resort. 

According to ConFire, the fire started in one of the storage units with the smoke spreading toward the nearby units and the office toward the front of the facility. ConFire put out the fire so that nobody was injured in the incident. 

