A storage unit fire filled an office and nearby units with smoke on Saturday morning behind the Orwood Resort.
ConFire responded to a call of black smoke coming out of a storage unit at about 11 a.m. at 4451 Orwood Road, a storage unit facility just behind the Orwood Resort.
According to ConFire, the fire started in one of the storage units with the smoke spreading toward the nearby units and the office toward the front of the facility. ConFire put out the fire so that nobody was injured in the incident.
A total of 18 units were affected as ConFire ripped through each of the garage doors of each unit to make sure neither the fire nor the smoke didn’t go any farther. A majority of the units housed either small boats or boating equipment.
The fire could have been worse after reports came in that one of the nearby units had racing fuel inside. However, neither the smoke nor the fire got close to the unit with the racing fuel, according to ConFire.
ConFire’s biggest challenge with the fire was just getting to the scene, fire officials said. The units at Orwood Road were a good distance from any nearby stations as the location was east of Knightsen and just north of Discovery Bay, right off of the Werner Dredger Cut.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
