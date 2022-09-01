The City Council decided on Thursday, Aug. 25, to order an election for the open District 4 council seat on Nov. 8, even though only one candidate is running.
Shannon Shaw was the only person nominated for the ballot who also collected the required valid signatures to qualify. City staff also reported receiving information from a resident within District 4 who had expressed interest in being a write-in candidate.
The resident, Adam Gerhart, however did not submit the required number of valid signatures by the submission deadline to qualify as a write-in. Nor did he appear at the Thursday night meeting.
In a public comment filed by email, Gerhart asked the council to qualify his nomination for the ballot.
“I hope you will allow the democratic process to take place and put the ultimate decision in the hands of the citizens of Oakley,” he requested.
But Mayor Randy Pope thought otherwise.
“If it isn’t important enough to make your case in person before the council, then there’s nothing we can do,” Pope said. “We all have to play by the rules. All of us (council members) fulfilled the requirements to run.”
Despite being left off the ballot, Gerhart can still run as a write-in candidate in the District 4 race.
Council member George Fuller urged his colleagues to go through with the election rather than taking the option to simply appoint the sole candidate nominated for the ballot. “Let the people vote,” Fuller insisted. The election will cost the city about $20,000 which was already accounted for in the city budget. The vote to proceed with the election was unanimous.
Oakley does not have term limits on city council members.
City Clerk Libby Vreonis clarified Monday that Pope and Council member Sue Higgins, whose terms expire in November this year, are ineligible to run in the election for Districts 2 and 4. Their next opportunity to run for City Council is in 2024 when one seat in each of Districts 1, 3 and 5 will be up for election.
