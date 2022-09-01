City of Oakley Logo

The City Council decided on Thursday, Aug. 25, to order an election for the open District 4 council seat on Nov. 8, even though only one candidate is running.

Shannon Shaw was the only person nominated for the ballot who also collected the required valid signatures to qualify. City staff also reported receiving information from a resident within District 4 who had expressed interest in being a write-in candidate.

The resident, Adam Gerhart, however did not submit the required number of valid signatures by the submission deadline to qualify as a write-in. Nor did he appear at the Thursday night meeting.

