Update: 3:50 p.m. on July 29
One person sustained minor to moderate injuries after crashing their vehicle into a tree on Balfour Road Thursday afternoon.
The solo-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 2:05 p.m. on Balfour Road, near Garin Parkway, said Robert Ruddick, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District captain.
The injured man was transported to an undisclosed local hospital.
The cause of the accident was not immediately disclosed.
Original article
Westbound Balfour Road is closed from Sellers Avenue to Garin Parkway due to a solo vehicle accident. It is unknown if anyone is injured.
Emergency personnel are at the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.