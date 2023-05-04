Contra Costa Transportation Authority logo
Photo courtesy of Contra Costa Transportation Authority

Creek Road will be closed overnight next weekend so that the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) can build the Mokelumne Trail bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing.

To ensure crew and public safety during the planned construction work, a temporary nighttime freeway closure in both directions of Highway 4 will occur Saturday, May 13, from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. (weather permitting):

The overcrossing is meant to provide safe access to cyclists and pedestrians for commuting and recreational travel, reconnecting two sides of the trail that were separated by the expansion of Highway 4, the CCTA said in a press release.

