Pierson, Oerlemans win seats on Brentwood City Council

Final reports from the Contra Costa County Clerk’s election website Wednesday show Patanisha Davis Pierson winning the Brentwood City Council District 2 race with nearly 37% of the vote, with Sinziana Todor following at 29%, Mark Duke at 21% and Brayden Haena at 13%. In the Brentwood Council District 4 race, Tony Oerlemans won at 54% with Holley Bishop-Lopez 28% and Jacob Singh at 18%, Bishop-Lopez said late Tuesday, “I am happy how the election went. District 4 was always going to be safe, because Tony and I have the same views. It was mainly who was going to win.”
She added “I respect Tony, and he does have interest in my concerns for water… I believe that people felt, when I did the freedom rally and spoke at school boards, they had a voice through me.”
Oerlemans said Wednesday, “I’m a little nervous that I’ll be up to the job, but I’m extremely happy. I didn’t expect the margin of victory.”
The San Francisco police officer repeated that “public safety is still my first top priority. We need to make sure all of these special downtown Brentwood events are safe for everyone.”
Final tallies in the Oakley City Council District 2 show Hugh Henderson leading at 57% and Rachelle “Shelly” Fitzgerald at 45%. The Oakley District 4 race has Shannon Shaw running away with 90% and write-in candidate Adam Gerhart bringing in 10%.
Brentwood’s Measure Q passed 64% to 36%. Knightsen’s Measure R passed 60% to 40 % opposed.
Susan Wallace won a seat on the Liberty Union School District Board Area 3 with 58%; Sandy McCaslin won the Area 4 Board seat with 70% of the vote.
Ashley Porter led the race for the three open seats on the Discovery Bay Community Services Board of Directors at 29% followed by Byron Gutow at 26.3% and J. Kevin Graves at 25.9%. The top three finishers will take seats on the board.
Milan “Pete” Petrovich won the Byron Bethany Irrigation District Board seat with 54%.
The county Clerk’s office reported 100% of precincts counted at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday.
