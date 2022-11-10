Pierson, Oerlemans win seats on Brentwood City Council

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

City Council candidate Tony Oerlemans gathered with family and friends while waiting for election results, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Final reports from the Contra Costa County Clerk’s election website Wednesday show Patanisha Davis Pierson winning the Brentwood City Council District 2 race with nearly 37% of the vote, with Sinziana Todor following at 29%, Mark Duke at 21% and Brayden Haena at 13%. In the Brentwood Council District 4 race, Tony Oerlemans won at 54% with Holley Bishop-Lopez 28% and Jacob Singh at 18%, Bishop-Lopez said late Tuesday, “I am happy how the election went. District 4 was always going to be safe, because Tony and I have the same views. It was mainly who was going to win.”

She added “I respect Tony, and he does have interest in my concerns for water… I believe that people felt, when I did the freedom rally and spoke at school boards, they had a voice through me.”

Oerlemans said Wednesday, “I’m a little nervous that I’ll be up to the job, but I’m extremely happy. I didn’t expect the margin of victory.”

