Pioneer Parents Club re-hoists vandalized Pride Month banner at school event

“We stand shoulder to shoulder, united in our commitment in creating a world where everyone can love without fear,” Kacy Torres, the co-public relations chair for the Pioneer Parents Club, at the Pioneer Elementary School’s rehanging of their Pride Month banner after it was vandalized this month.
The Pride Month banner had been splattered with paint overnight between June 6-7, according to an email sent out to Pioneer Elementary School families from principal Casey McClure. It was reported to Brentwood police, who are still investigating the incident, according to police officials.
In response to the banner’s vandalism, the Pioneer Parents Club, a group of volunteer Pioneer Elementary School parents, invited everyone to the rehanging of the banner on June 26, LGBTQ Equality Day.
The event began with introductions from Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) co-chair Yanira Canizales Wandera and residents consisting of Pioneer Elementary School families and others who were there for support.
Volunteer parents from the Parents Club read inspirational LGBTQ poetry, Leisa Waldron, the parents club president, expressed thanks to those who attended and for the money the parents club was able to raise to replace the banner, and how McClure was able to clean off the banner “We wanted to do something special, that reached out to our community that also reached out to other members of Brentwood,” Waldron said. “The other cool thing was that we raised almost $600 to replace our banner, which Mr. McClure was able to clean off, so we were able to purchase a new banner and both will represent belonging and all the important efforts we put in our DEI.”
McClure then told the crowd of his anger, and the triumphant feeling when he removed the paint from the banner. “I remember feeling a gut-punch feeling and I took the banner down immediately,” McClure said. “All day long ‘who would do something like this?’ and I was very angry. But I took it home and spread it out on the driveway and I hosed it down and I did some things that I thought would get the paint off, and I noticed right away that it started to come off. My anger in that moment started to dissipate and I had a real sort of triumphant feeling. I knew we weren’t gonna back down. We do believe in the motto that Pioneer is a place where everyone belongs and it’s about love.”
The original Pride banner, trumpeting “Pioneer Celebrates Pride” with a rainbow heart, was rehung, along with their new banner, depicting Pioneer’s mascot, a colt, their school motto “A place where everyone belongs,” and a quote from Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected into public office in California, “We can set examples so that others will follow.”
The event ended with an affirmation of the parents club’s mission from the Public Relations co-chair Jessica Stewart, who stated their goals were to make sure students at Pioneer can thrive academically, feel welcome and safe along with being able to live their most authentic selves.
(4) comments
🏳️🌈 so great the community came together and not only re-hang the PRIDE flag, but purchased another one and has funds for DEI education thanks to community donations.
Brentwood welcomes everyone and we are not going to let one bad actor (whom committed a hate crime) bring us down.
Proud to be part of the Pioneer community! Thanks to everyone who organized the Pride Banner re-hanging event.
Thank you to everyone who was able to attend. I would suggest and welcome anyone who has positive or negative feelings to come to our next event to diminish any assumptions and understand why we are all in on our DEIB efforts. ❤️
Thank you for covering. It was an inspiration to be at this event. Grateful to have my kids at a school where everyone belongs.
