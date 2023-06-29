Pioneer Parents Club re-hoists vandalized Pride Month banner at school event

Photo by Rene De Amaral

The Pioneer Parents Club celebrated LGBTQ Equality Day with the rehanging of their Pride Month banner.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder, united in our commitment in creating a world where everyone can love without fear,” Kacy Torres, the co-public relations chair for the Pioneer Parents Club, at the Pioneer Elementary School’s rehanging of their Pride Month banner after it was vandalized this month.

The Pride Month banner had been splattered with paint overnight between June 6-7, according to an email sent out to Pioneer Elementary School families from principal Casey McClure. It was reported to Brentwood police, who are still investigating the incident, according to police officials.

In response to the banner’s vandalism, the Pioneer Parents Club, a group of volunteer Pioneer Elementary School parents, invited everyone to the rehanging of the banner on June 26, LGBTQ Equality Day.

JovitaWillowHouse

🏳️‍🌈 so great the community came together and not only re-hang the PRIDE flag, but purchased another one and has funds for DEI education thanks to community donations.

Brentwood welcomes everyone and we are not going to let one bad actor (whom committed a hate crime) bring us down.

jstewar9

Proud to be part of the Pioneer community! Thanks to everyone who organized the Pride Banner re-hanging event.

LeisaWaldron

Thank you to everyone who was able to attend. I would suggest and welcome anyone who has positive or negative feelings to come to our next event to diminish any assumptions and understand why we are all in on our DEIB efforts. ❤️

jessicaeastmanstewart

Thank you for covering. It was an inspiration to be at this event. Grateful to have my kids at a school where everyone belongs.

