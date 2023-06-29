Brentwood Harvest Time logo

The seeds for a $2.24 million agricultural innovation center were sown at the June 27 Brentwood City Council meeting when the council unanimously agreed to move forward with the project by approving the funding.

Video courtesy of Harvest Time

“I can’t echo enough how excited I am about this whole entire thing,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer said following the presentation by members of Harvest Time, a Brentwood organization that promotes agriculture tourism and has spearheaded this project. “It’s been amazing.”

Funding will come from the Agricultural Mitigation Fund rather than the General Fund, according to Treasurer Kerry Breen. Assistant City Manager Darin Gale clarified that the approval of the money was just “the first step” in the funding process and that the city would work with Harvest Time to create an agreement that would stipulate how the funds would be allocated for the project.

