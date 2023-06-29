The seeds for a $2.24 million agricultural innovation center were sown at the June 27 Brentwood City Council meeting when the council unanimously agreed to move forward with the project by approving the funding.
“I can’t echo enough how excited I am about this whole entire thing,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer said following the presentation by members of Harvest Time, a Brentwood organization that promotes agriculture tourism and has spearheaded this project. “It’s been amazing.”
Funding will come from the Agricultural Mitigation Fund rather than the General Fund, according to Treasurer Kerry Breen. Assistant City Manager Darin Gale clarified that the approval of the money was just “the first step” in the funding process and that the city would work with Harvest Time to create an agreement that would stipulate how the funds would be allocated for the project.
The proposed Agricultural Innovation Center would be built on a seven-acre parcel of land at 3900 Sellers Ave. known as the Nail Property purchased by the city in 2007. The project was previously brought before the Agricultural Enterprise Committee in April before being presented to the City Council. The committee – which consists of Meyer and Mayor Joel Bryant – unanimously approved the proposal to be brought before the City Council.
Features of the proposed innovation center include a community garden, indoor and outdoor event spaces, a historic farmhouse that would be converted into conference room spaces and 4H livestock pens that could be rented out to children in the program who would not otherwise have the space to raise livestock.
“I am a huge, huge, huge, excited fan of this idea,” Bryant said at the June 27 meeting.
Public comments were also positive, with one resident saying the project could potentially make Brentwood “the Jewel of East Contra Costa.”
Following the meeting, Harvest Time President Jessica Enos said that both the organization and the city are “eager” to get the project underway and that next steps soon would include meeting with city staff to finalize design elements before presenting to council again.
“I’m really excited and proud of the board and all the hard work that’s gone into this,” she said. “I’m also proud of the council for seeing and believing in our vision.”
Other topics at the meeting included:
A discussion of policy changes for events at City Park and the core downtown area
Changes to standards for future residential housing. New homes would be required to have tile roofs rather than asphalt shingles, among other changes.
The review of a conditional use permit that would allow Toro Viejo Taqueria to serve beer and wine. Due to concerns over the proximity to Garin Elementary School and Kiddie Academy, the council voted to modify the hours during which the restaurant could serve alcohol. Monday through Friday, they may serve from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends.
At roughly 1 a.m. – six hours after the public part of the meeting started – the council voted to postpone undiscussed topics, such as an agreement with local school districts for a joint use of facilities, to the next council meeting. The full council meeting can be watched at https://bit.ly/3Xt5RAe
