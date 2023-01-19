Planners debate housing access

Photo courtesy of City of Brentwood

Brentwood Planning Commissioners debated access to a housing parcel.

The Brentwood Planning Commission convened for the first time in the new year to swear in two new members and to reappoint a returning commissioner during a Jan. 17 meeting before diving right into housing discussions.

Newcomers Rod Flohr and Kristopher Brand, as well as returning commissioner David Sparling, were selected through an interview process with the City Council on Jan. 10.

“This is very exciting,” Mayor Joel Bryant said as he swore in the appointees. “Each one of these individuals were vetted and chosen by council with full confidence that they are going to do an outstanding job representing the community.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription