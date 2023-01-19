Planners debate housing access

The Brentwood Planning Commission convened for the first time in the new year to swear in two new members and to reappoint a returning commissioner during a Jan. 17 meeting before diving right into housing discussions.
Newcomers Rod Flohr and Kristopher Brand, as well as returning commissioner David Sparling, were selected through an interview process with the City Council on Jan. 10.
“This is very exciting,” Mayor Joel Bryant said as he swore in the appointees. “Each one of these individuals were vetted and chosen by council with full confidence that they are going to do an outstanding job representing the community.”
Although the first order of business was to appoint a new chairperson and vice chairperson, Commissioner Dirk Zeigler remained the chairperson for the meeting due to the absence of Commissioner Anita Roberts. Instead, the new chair and vice chair will be appointed at the Feb. 7 meeting.
Once sworn in, the new commission spent most of the meeting deliberating on an application for Trinity Estates, which sought to subdivide a 5.32-acre parcel of land at 7770 Lone Tree Way into four smaller parcels with the intent to build homes there. No discussion of the housing development occurred, with the focus of the agenda item being the subdivision of the parcel of land. Ultimately, the council approved the application 4-0 following a presentation by staff and several public comments.
“I understand what the applicant’s trying to do,” Zeigler said. “It’s a hard decision.”
One of the main concerns Zeigler and other commissioners expressed was that the subdivision would be accessed via Bonnie Lane, a private gravel road off of O’Hara Avenue. As a private road, the city would have no authority over whether or not it would be paved. That and the single entrance/exit of the subdivision were both seen as less than desirable.
The public echoed this sentiment, with one resident lamenting how unmaintained the road is. She pointed out that Bonnie Lane is full of potholes and flooded at the moment from the heavy rain, suggesting that its neglect makes it a poor choice for an access road.
The applicant for the project, Leeanne Alfaro, was at the meeting via Zoom. She said that while there have been no “specific discussions” with the neighboring property owners regarding roads, she and her husband have met with them and said they were “excited” about the potential development.
Although the planning commission voted to approve the subdivision of the parcel map, detailed discussions regarding housing development and related matters, like the road, are expected to occur in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.