The Brentwood City Planning Commission voted unanimously at its Thursday, Oct. 18 meeting to defer a decision regarding the Vineyards at Marsh Creek housing development project.

The agenda item brought before the commission was a public hearing for the application of a two-year extension on the subdivision map for the parcel of land that would become the housing development as well as an extension on the design review process for the 140 homes that would be built. According to the meeting agenda, the commission was to make a recommendation to the City Council for their final action on the decision.

Commissioner Emily Cross said she was leaning toward a postponement, adding “That really gives us the opportunity to let the research happen within the city. We can learn more and make the best decision. Otherwise, we’re making a decision without all the information we really need.”

