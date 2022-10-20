The Brentwood City Planning Commission voted unanimously at its Thursday, Oct. 18 meeting to defer a decision regarding the Vineyards at Marsh Creek housing development project.
The agenda item brought before the commission was a public hearing for the application of a two-year extension on the subdivision map for the parcel of land that would become the housing development as well as an extension on the design review process for the 140 homes that would be built. According to the meeting agenda, the commission was to make a recommendation to the City Council for their final action on the decision.
Commissioner Emily Cross said she was leaning toward a postponement, adding “That really gives us the opportunity to let the research happen within the city. We can learn more and make the best decision. Otherwise, we’re making a decision without all the information we really need.”
The research referenced by Cross was the feasibility of adding more affordable housing options to the development, and which fire station would serve the housing development. Commissioner Dirk Zeigler made a passing reference to wanting 13% of the homes to be affordable housing but did not delve into the idea in detail.
“I don’t know that it benefits where the city is right now to move forward with this plan as is,” Commissioner Anita Roberts said.
The panel decided to broach the topic next at the Dec. 6 meeting rather than the next meeting on Nov. 1 because the commissioners said staff would need more time than the November meeting would allow to research the subject and provide data on how to proceed with potentially adding more affordable housing and answering the question of fire services.
Other topics discussed by the commissioners included the application for a conditional use permit for a by-appointment tattoo parlor in Brentwood. The permit was approved unanimously.
