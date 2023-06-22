Planning Commission unanimously approves Costco despite traffic concerns

The proposed Costco warehouse to be built south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive near the Antioch/Brentwood border got unanimous approval from the Brentwood Planning Commission at its June 20 meeting despite residents’ concerns over traffic congestion.
The big-box retailer submitted a planning application to the city in January of 2022 that initially called for a 152,000-square foot warehouse store and separate fuel station. The final size of the project is a 154,852 square-feet warehouse, a parking lot that can accommodate 864 vehicles and a unanimously approved 32-pump gas station at the site. The store will include a pharmacy, food court, hearing aid testing center, optical exams and sales, a bakery, pharmacy, an installation center, along with tire and alcohol sales.
The project will be built on two vacant parcels of land, with 20 acres of the parcels being developed east of Heidorn Ranch Road, and does not require an additional environmental review, according to Brentwood senior planner Jennifer Hagen.
Costco’s real estate development director, Pari Holliday, stated Costco looked forward to becoming a part of the Brentwood community; Costco donates 1% of its revenue to local charities and said that the warehouse’s construction and opening would bring “significant job opportunities.”
In a recent poll published on ThePress.net’s website and social media, public reaction to the Costco’s arrival has generally been positive, with some concern about traffic congestion in the area. Some users have commented that Lone Tree Plaza shopping center is congested, some calling it a “nightmare” for traffic. Out of about 1,600 responses, about 1,400 said they want it, about 100 said ‘no’ and the rest were undecided.
Similar concerns were brought to the meeting via residents and commissioners, who were concerned about traffic flow to the store, as the main entrance is planned to be at the intersection of Lone Tree Plaza Drive and Canada Valley Road. There are four additional driveways located on Lone Tree Plaza, and the Sand Creek pedestrian bridge being built that would provide additional access, according to Holliday.
Commission Vice Chairman David Sparling asked the applicants how many daily trips are expected to be created, and Commissioner Dirk Zeigler asked if Brentwood’s Sand Creek Road extension and Antioch’s Heidorn Ranch Road extension would be completed before the store opens.
According to Amy Lopez of Kittelson & Associates Inc., a traffic engineering and planning firm, who spoke at the meeting, an estimated 15,106 vehicle trips (trips equal to and from) would go in and out of the area per day. With 7,400, or 3,750 cars, of those trips being to and from Costco. The number includes vehicles that are on the road or passing by. She also affirmed that the extensions would be completed before the warehouse store opened.
“It’s important to Costco that the circulation network of improvements that you just described are in place before opening day.” Traffic congestion is also expected to be alleviated by 38% on Lone Tree Way, according to a previously conducted traffic study provided in the staff report.
Additional concerns brought up by Commissioner Chair Anita Roberts include increased greenhouse gasses caused by more vehicles in the area, which Lopez cited as “less than significant,” because Brentwood is a geographical point in-between the Antioch and Tracy Costco locations frequented by East County residents.
Before their vote, commissioners suggested additions to the project, including solar roof panels, electric vehicle charging stations and extending the fence behind the eastern side of the property, which were not included in the initial plans for the project.
The approved project will move on to the Brentwood City Council for approval at a later date.
