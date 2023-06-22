Planning Commission unanimously approves Costco despite traffic concerns

The Press Photo

Big-box retailer Costco’s planning application for a Costco wholesale warehouse and fuel facility just south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive in Brentwood.

The proposed Costco warehouse to be built south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive near the Antioch/Brentwood border got unanimous approval from the Brentwood Planning Commission at its June 20 meeting despite residents’ concerns over traffic congestion.

The big-box retailer submitted a planning application to the city in January of 2022 that initially called for a 152,000-square foot warehouse store and separate fuel station. The final size of the project is a 154,852 square-feet warehouse, a parking lot that can accommodate 864 vehicles and a unanimously approved 32-pump gas station at the site. The store will include a pharmacy, food court, hearing aid testing center, optical exams and sales, a bakery, pharmacy, an installation center, along with tire and alcohol sales.

The project will be built on two vacant parcels of land, with 20 acres of the parcels being developed east of Heidorn Ranch Road, and does not require an additional environmental review, according to Brentwood senior planner Jennifer Hagen.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.